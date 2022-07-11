Historic exhibit features stories of Filipino migrants in Australia

Highlights Serbisyo:Sining at Kwento (Service: Art and Story) was held on the 9th and 10th of July at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne

The stories reflect the resilience of first-generation Filipino migrants in Australia.

Apart from the exhibit, AFCS also launched a book depicting 30 stories of Filipino migrants to commemorate the group's 30 years of service to the community.

Holding an exhibition at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne is a historic event for the Filipino community in Victoria.





Project Manager and Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) chaplain Norminda Forteza was thrilled to share what she called an 'important milestone'.





" Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento (Service: Art and Story) is a unique exhibition and storytelling event that highlights the journey of Filipino migrants in Australia. The event was held for the first time at the Immigration Museum. I consider it a very important milestone, not only for AFCS but for our community to be listed in the Immigration Museum and tell our stories in this venue", she explained.



AFCS Project Manager Norminda Forteza showing artwork to some attendees of Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento Exhibit Source: Australian-Filipino Community Services





Storytellers in Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento with AFCS Chairperson Maria Smith Source: Australian-Filipino Community Services



Stories of Filipino migrants





One of the stories featured in the book is the life of Heide Millares-Faustino who migrated to Australia in the 1980s. She came with her husband Abe who is a skilled worker.





Heide admits she was consumed by homesickness during her first few years. She had no other family back home, except her mum.





"My father and my sister died a year before we arrive here [in Australia]. It was heartbreaking. I felt guilty because I left my mother alone in the Philippines. Even though being away from family is difficult and lonely, I pushed myself to work harder and tried to learn the ropes of living in Australia," she shared.





With the help of fellow Filipino friends, they learned how to cope by getting more involved in the activities of the Filipino community.



Heide Millares-Faustino, Filipino migrant in Australia since 1980 Source: SBS Filipino



It was 1988 when Rodrigo Bagon came to Australia with his wife Nimfa. They were supposed to migrate to the United States. But when their application in Australia was approved, they decided to move to Australia instead.





He reminisced the struggles of starting from scratch and shared how the Filipino community was instrumental in helping him overcome these difficulties.





"The clubs and organisations really helped me forget the struggles of the past. Cultural assimilation provided a venue to meet new people - through conversations, dancing, and parties that I get to enjoy," Rodrigo quipped.



Rodrigo Bagon, Filipino migrant in Australia since 1988 Source: SBS Filipino



Art in the Exhibit





Aside from the stories, showcasing art was one of the highlights of 'Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento' exhibit.





The 11-year-old artist from Ballarat, Xavier Andanar was happy to share how he started painting as a hobby.





"I started drawing when I was little but I started painting maybe 2019 or 2020. Back then I was like 9 or 10. I was just inspired by watching Youtube and all that. I had art classes but I taught myself how to draw manga by watching Youtube and stuff", Xavier shared. Young artist Xavier Andanar from Ballarat, Victoria Source: SBS Filipino





The ocean art painting of 23-year-old Sophia Varga was also featured in the exhibit.





Her passion for arts paid off literally when clients started to ask for her artwork as music album covers and background art for companies and homes.





"I guess during the lockdown, it's kind of boost that time to just create and have time for myself. Express my inner emotions out on the canvass and flourish that with colour and abstract artist whatever you wanna make it to be," Sophia said.





Young Artist Sophia Varga from Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino



Support from the Community





Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo, Consulate General of the Philippines in Melbourne was the guest of honour on the first day (9th of July) of the exhibit. In her speech, she recognised the significance of stories of Filipino migration in Australia.





Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo speaking at the Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento Exhibit Source: Australian-Filipino Community Services





Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Viv Nguyen also attended the event on the second day (10th of July).





Attendees gathered in rooms called 'silid' and 'sala' to listen to the stories,





One of the 'Silid' where storytelling was conducted during the Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento Exhibit Source: Rodrigo Bagon









