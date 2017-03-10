SBS Filipino

HIV infection rates still rising for Asian men in Australia

Published 11 March 2017 at 9:51am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
HIV infection rates in Australia are generally decreasing, thanks partly to advances in treatment and prevention.

But it is not the case for all groups.

 

Rates have increased among Indigenous Australians and people from Asian backgrounds.

 

