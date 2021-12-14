SBS Filipino

‘Ho Ho Ho Hotline’: Free, direct line for Aussie kids to speak with Santa

Santa Ho Ho Ho Hotline

Aussie kids can use the Ho Ho Ho Hotline for a free and direct line to speak to Santa. Source: Getty Images/inhauscreative

Published 14 December 2021 at 3:51pm
By Annalyn Violata
Apart from writing to Santa, kids across Australia are now able to phone in and chat with the white-bearded man through the free and direct 'Ho Ho Ho' Hotline.

Highlights
  • Australian children can now write and directly call Santa to tell him about their Christmas wish list and whether they've been nice this year.
  • The free and direct line to Santa is available through the 'Ho Ho Ho' hotline or # 46 46 46.
  • The young and the young at heart can head to payphones until Christmas Eve, December 24.
Launched in early December, these free calls to Santa "allow young callers to speak with Mr Claus himself, tell him their name, what’s at the top of their wish list and whether they’ve been good this year".

Michael Ackland, Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business at Telstra shares the details and which number to call.

‘Ho Ho Ho Hotline’: Libre, direktang linya para makausap ng mga batang Aussie si Santa

14/12/202104:30


Santa’s Ho Ho Ho Hotline
Michael Ackland, Group Executive, Consumer & Small Business at Telstra. Source: Supplied by Mediacast/Jess Murray


The free calls to Santa aims to teach children the magic of connection this Christmas.

It allows young callers to chat with Santa Claus himself, tell him their name, what’s at the top of their wish list and whether they’ve been good this year.

Along with giving cheer to kids, the project also aims to continue on the gift of giving, the telecommunication company that launched "this project will donate $1* per call to Santa to the Salvation Army, further helping Australians stay connected and sheltered this Christmas".

