Holy Week, time for reflection not holidays: Cebu Archbishop

In other Cebu news, thousands of young people are expected to participate in the National Youth Congress; Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde has warned police to remain "neutral" during this election; Cebu allows the use of is calamity funds for El Niño; and Authorities has warned kids to refrain from kite flying near transmission lines
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has urged the Catholic faithfuls to reflect during lent, and not use the period for holidays. He also urges the young people to prepare for the National Youth Congress slated next week.
