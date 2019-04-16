SBS Filipino

Holy Week, time for reflection not holidays: Cebu Archbishop

SBS Filipino

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma

Source: Wikimedia/ Bebie Jane Casipong for the Philippine News Agency /Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 April 2019 at 1:05pm, updated 16 April 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has urged the Catholic faithfuls to reflect during lent, and not use the period for holidays. He also urges the young people to prepare for the National Youth Congress slated next week.

Published 16 April 2019 at 1:05pm, updated 16 April 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In other Cebu news, thousands of young people are expected to participate in the National Youth Congress; Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde has warned police to remain "neutral" during this election; Cebu allows the use of is calamity funds for El Niño; and Authorities has warned kids to refrain from kite flying near transmission lines

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom