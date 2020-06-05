Home Builder program is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector

SBS Filipino

Source: AAP

Published 5 June 2020 at 3:11pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The federal government has announced a 688 million dollar HomeBuilder program.

 The scheme is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector.

 

  • Under the scheme, Australians will be able to apply for $25,000 grants to build or substantially renovate their homes.
  • The program is demand-driven, and will be limited to individuals earning $125,000 or less per year, and couples on no more than $200,000 per year.
  • Grants for the HomeBuilder program will be paid via state and territory governments once each jurisdiction signs up.
 

The government estimates the package will support 140,000 jobs in construction, and a further million workers in the wider residential building sector.

 

