Home Builder program is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector

The scheme is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector.











Under the scheme, Australians will be able to apply for $25,000 grants to build or substantially renovate their homes.

The program is demand-driven, and will be limited to individuals earning $125,000 or less per year, and couples on no more than $200,000 per year.

Grants for the HomeBuilder program will be paid via state and territory governments once each jurisdiction signs up.







The government estimates the package will support 140,000 jobs in construction, and a further million workers in the wider residential building sector.











