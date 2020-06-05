Home Builder program is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector

The scheme is aimed at boosting demand in the construction sector.
- Under the scheme, Australians will be able to apply for $25,000 grants to build or substantially renovate their homes.
- The program is demand-driven, and will be limited to individuals earning $125,000 or less per year, and couples on no more than $200,000 per year.
- Grants for the HomeBuilder program will be paid via state and territory governments once each jurisdiction signs up.
The government estimates the package will support 140,000 jobs in construction, and a further million workers in the wider residential building sector.
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories