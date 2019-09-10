SBS Filipino

Hong Kong protesters call on Trump for help

A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Charter Garden to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong,

A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Charter Garden to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong,

Published 10 September 2019 at 1:17pm, updated 10 September 2019 at 1:20pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Hong Kong protesters are calling on United States President Donald Trump to help them liberate the city from mainland-China.

