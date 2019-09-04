SBS Filipino

Hong Kong's chief executive 'would have quit' given the chance

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie LamHong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.

Published 5 September 2019 at 9:41am, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:48am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Hong Kong's embattled chief executive Carrie Lam has admitted she would have quit her job over the continuing protests if she had been given the opportunity.

Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law by Ms Lam's administration that would allow people suspected of crimes on the mainland to be extradited to face trial in Chinese courts.

