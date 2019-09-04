Hong Kong's chief executive 'would have quit' given the chance

Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law by Ms Lam's administration that would allow people suspected of crimes on the mainland to be extradited to face trial in Chinese courts.
Published 5 September 2019 at 9:41am, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:48am
Hong Kong's embattled chief executive Carrie Lam has admitted she would have quit her job over the continuing protests if she had been given the opportunity.
