SBS Filipino

Hongkong protests reach new levels

SBS Filipino

The national emblem at China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong is sprayed with black liquid

The national emblem at China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong is seen sprayed with black liquid Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 12:15pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Human rights groups are accusing Hong Kong police of being deliberately slow in stopping an attack against pro-democracy protesters.

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 12:15pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom