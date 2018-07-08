SBS Filipino

Honouring Indigenous women through arts

Cheryl Bucaneg Quejada-Canning

Cheryl Bucaneg Quejada-Canning displays few of her artworks including one that was used as a cover for her husband's book. Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata

Published 8 July 2018 at 3:08pm, updated 10 November 2020 at 12:57pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Sydney artist Cheryl Bucaneg Quejada-Canning combines her creativity and knowledge of Indigenous culture to uplift the role of women in the society.

“The story of my painting ‘Tag-araw’ is about womanhood—how the fetus develops and blooms like a sun, giving light to everything,” she explains.

Cheryl advocates for women and equality in the society. She thinks that women should "aspire to be better and push forward for equality but not to degrade men," she shares adding " I believe in equality and in feminism. We should treat each other with compassion, respect and love, not to show that [women] are better than men."

Cheryl Bucaneg Quejada-Canning
"Forest Woman" not only provides for her People, she lives with her environment. Woman is revered for nourishment and wisdom (Arts by Ningjada) Source: Arts by Ningjada


The Filipina artist grew up in the Philippines. When she moved to Australia, she was surprised as to how women are treated when it comes to raising a family and taking on a bigger role in the society.

"We have individual differences... I see men as not my competition, but my complement. Man and woman complement each other," she furthers.

Cheryl Bucaneg Quejada-Canning
Paintings using oil on canvass (Arts by Ningjada) Source: Arts by Ningjada


 

