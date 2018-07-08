Honouring Indigenous women through arts

“The story of my painting ‘ Tag-araw ’ is about womanhood—how the fetus develops and blooms like a sun, giving light to everything,” she explains.





Cheryl advocates for women and equality in the society. She thinks that women should "aspire to be better and push forward for equality but not to degrade men," she shares adding " I believe in equality and in feminism. We should treat each other with compassion, respect and love, not to show that [women] are better than men."





"Forest Woman" not only provides for her People, she lives with her environment. Woman is revered for nourishment and wisdom (Arts by Ningjada) Source: Arts by Ningjada





The Filipina artist grew up in the Philippines. When she moved to Australia, she was surprised as to how women are treated when it comes to raising a family and taking on a bigger role in the society.





"We have individual differences... I see men as not my competition, but my complement. Man and woman complement each other," she furthers.





Paintings using oil on canvass (Arts by Ningjada) Source: Arts by Ningjada











