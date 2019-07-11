There's a need to hear the Aboriginal's rights: Aunty Ali

Learn more about Aunty Ali and her life's work:
“Because of the great teaching of my father, I was taught at a young age to know who I was, my belonging, my culture and Aboriginal spirituality." Source: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata
Published 12 July 2019 at 8:49am, updated 9 August 2020 at 1:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Biripi Elder Aunty Ali Golding believes that now is the time for Aboriginal people to speak up and be listened to.
Published 12 July 2019 at 8:49am, updated 9 August 2020 at 1:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share