There's a need to hear the Aboriginal's rights: Aunty Ali

Aunty Ali

“Because of the great teaching of my father, I was taught at a young age to know who I was, my belonging, my culture and Aboriginal spirituality." Source: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata

Published 12 July 2019 at 8:49am, updated 9 August 2020 at 1:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Biripi Elder Aunty Ali Golding believes that now is the time for Aboriginal people to speak up and be listened to.

Learn more about Aunty Ali and her life's work:



