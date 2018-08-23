Honouring those who put themselves in harm's way to protect others

The Australian Bravery Decorations recognise acts of bravery in non-warlike situations by people who put themselves in harm's way to protect others.
Published 23 August 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 12:09pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Three men who leapt into crocodile-infested waters during a rescue attempt, and a couple who swam into a rip in a bid to save three children being swept out to sea are among Australians honoured last Monday for their bravery. Image: A saltwater crocodile in the Northern Territory's Mary River wetlands (AAP)
