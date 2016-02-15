Hospital Not Keen On Releasing Asylum Seeker Baby

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital refuses to release a one-year old asylum seeker lest she will be sent to Nauru; Mao's Last Dancer Li Cunxin invites Brisbanites to welcome Chinese Year of the Monkey with heartfelt joy; family and friends of murdered couple decide to enjoy than grieve after the couple's body were found in a dam yesterday; and jailed possum killer appealed his case
Published 15 February 2016 at 2:11pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland News: Summary of relevant news by Erwin Cabucos Photo: A protest supporting baby asylum seekers not be sent to Nauru (AAP)
Published 15 February 2016 at 2:11pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share