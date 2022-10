highlights Trained baristas and experienced chefs are hard to find

Prior to the pandemic, nearly 80 per cent of new enrolments in hospitality courses were international students.

The trans-Tasman travel bubble could be a lifeline to the skills shortage

The industry was heavily reliant on overseas workers, many of whom returned home during the pandemic.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





Advertisement

READ MORE Business calls on government to turn skilled migration back on







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily