Housing Picture not Perfect for Next Generation

site_197_Filipino_484401.JPG

Published 5 April 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Helen Isbister, Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The next generation of Australians could well be the first not to enjoy a better lifestyle than those before them. Image: A home for sale in Sydney (AAP)

That is the finding of a new report by the global report company Ipsos, which also suggests home ownership is becoming an increasingly difficult dream.

 



 

 

 

