How a Doonside bakeshop saved its employees' jobs

Highlights The bakeshop has witnessed an 80-100% increase in their sales despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions that began in March.

As their business continues to operate, they have saved their staff, mostly international students from being unemployed

Optimistic for an upward business, another branch will be opened this August, aiming generate more jobs for locals.

From March to May, the bakeshop saw their sales almost doubled during the pandemic.





"Our sales have increased significantly, about 80 to 100 percent increase from our previous sales before the pandemic," says the bakeshop co-owner, Greg Barreda.











The kneading continues amidst the pandemic

New South Wales began implementing coronavirus restrictions in March led to the temporary closure or forced limited business operations.





Despite the lockdown, Mix N Match Bakehouse ploughs ahead to provide employment for their existing and some former staff, who are mostly international students.





"Masaya din kami kasi kahit papaano nakatulong kami sa mga kasamahan namin sa shop. Nakapag-trabaho pa rin sila sa amin. Karamihan kasi ng mga kasamahan namin sa bakery ay mga international students kaya masaya rin kami kasi sila hindi masyadong naapektuhan ng current sitwasyon natin."





Best sellers. Malunggay pandesal, ube cheese pandesal, yema cake and ube makapuno cake (clockwise) Source: Mix N Match Bakehouse





"We also got scared of the restrictions implemented throughout the state, from stage 1 to stage 3. We feared for the stage 4 restrictions pushing through as only pharmacies and supermarkets will only be allowed to be open," admits Greg Barreda who is also an accountant.





They did not seek to avail for any government support for businesses like the Jobkeeper scheme given that their sales went up.





"Noong sinimulan ng government 'yung mga pagbibigay ng tulong tulad ng Jobkeeper, sa mga negosyo, hindi kami nag-avail kasi sabi namin okay naman kami, kaya hindi kami nag-apply dahil nga hindi naman bumaba ang sales namin," reveals Mr Barreda.





Resigning as an accountant to focus on the bakery

With the business going well, Greg Barreda decided to resign from his regular job as an accountant in late May to fully focus on the bakery business..





The former accountant said he had carefully considered his decision and added, "I was also so stressed then, I was a full-time accountant and after my regular job, on the weekend, I was at the bakeshop, I really had no rest. I thought to myself, I wish I had resigned even earlier and just focus on the Bakehouse."





Showcasing their products at last year's Fiesta Kultura in Fairfield, NSW. Source: Mix





The bakeshop's future and helping others

Mix N Match has been operating for four years now. And during this time, its owners made sure that they treated every employee as a family member.





Laging babalik ka sa kung ano ba talaga ang purpose mo bakit ka nag-business. Oo, basically ang purpose natin na mag-business ay para kumita, pero along the way, ‘pag kumita ka kasi nalalaman mo na may natulungan ka pala directly or indirectly.

Since the business started, cousins Hannah Trigo, Cyrelle Trigo and Greg Barreda really wanted to take their products across different parts of Australia.





"So I resigned because our plan really is to have another branch so that in a way we can generate, even at least just a few, employment so we can help not only other people but the society itself," Mr Barreda said.





With the goal of expanding their business, "another branch will be opened in Rooty Hill this August so this is really the right time to concentrate on the bakery."





"This bakery is now for life. We have a long-term vision that we hope we can expand through the whole of Sydney and later in Melbourne and then Australia-wide, because we believe along the way you can help someone and someone will help us too. We want to give back to those people who helped us and to those who are also in need," ends the now full-time bakehouse co-owner.





