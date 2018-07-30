How a Filipina IT specialist became a social entrepeneur

Janice Inducil had a promising career in IT. She was employed by a multinational company and had the opportunity of climbing the corporate ladder but still felt ‘half-empty’. It took her a year to create her very own ‘baby’ Kandila Co. A company that helps educate underprivileged children. She shares her journey, time and effort invested in creating her own business. Today, her glass is ‘full’.





‘Parang may isang bagay na maalala yung Pilipinas, lagi ako tinatanong sa mga market, ano yung Kandila? Isang paraan upang maalala ang Pilipinas at mapakilala ko din sa Australia’ Janice Inducil of Kandila Co. says.



