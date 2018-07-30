SBS Filipino

How a Filipina IT specialist became a social entrepeneur

Janice Inducil, Kandila Co at a makers market in Melbourne

Janice Inducil, Kandila Co at a makers market in Melbourne Source: supplied by J Inducil

Published 30 July 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 30 July 2018 at 4:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipina IT specialist shares her journey on how she gave up her full-time job to become a social entrepreneur.

Janice Inducil  had a promising career in IT. She was employed by a multinational company and had the opportunity of climbing the corporate ladder but still felt ‘half-empty’. It took her a year to create her very own ‘baby’ Kandila Co. A company that helps educate underprivileged children. She shares her journey, time and effort invested in creating her own business. Today, her glass is ‘full’.

‘Parang may isang bagay na maalala yung Pilipinas, lagi ako tinatanong sa mga market, ano yung Kandila? Isang paraan upang maalala ang Pilipinas at mapakilala ko din sa Australia’ Janice Inducil of Kandila Co. says. 

