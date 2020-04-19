How a first-time mum is coping with having a newborn during COVID-19

"Na-imagine ko kung ano 'yung gagawin namin, mag-wa-walking sa umaga na hindi kailangan na laging nag-a-alco-gel, imi-meet ko 'yung mga mums doon sa mga antenatal groups namin at saka kasama na rin dun 'yung mga joyrides at kung ano ano pang activities sa labas ng bahay," reveals the first-time mother who gave birth to her daughter last March.





The biggest challenge for Jowe who loves the outdoor is being stuck at home all the time. "Ang challenge sa akin ay i-convince ko ang sarili ko na hindi ako puwedeng lumabas lagi at 'yung paghahanap ng mga activities sa loob ng bahay," shares the singer/musician, adding joining online support groups and sharing her journey with other new mothers helped her cope.





Jowe E's seven-week old baby Source: Supplied





Although she admits that it's still different when you do face-to-face interactions with other mothers, "virtual, Facebook messenger chat or video chats" can still ease the anxiety that a first-time mum is feeling.





Jowe says being engaged and staying connected with the online support group sessions really helped her. During those virtual sessions she and other mums get to share their experiences and challenges as a mother.





"Lalo na double challenge kasi ngayon dahil nga laging nasa bahay. 'Yon i-keep mo yung positive thinking but also yung back up na alam mong meron kang makakausap, may nakakarelate sayo."





"Be kind to yourself, live by the day and lower your expectations," says Jowe when asked what advise can she give to first-time mums like her on how to cope with the double anxiety of being new mothers amid this health crisis.





