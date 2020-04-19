SBS Filipino

How a first-time mum is coping with having a newborn during COVID-19

SBS Filipino

newborn, covid-19, coronavirus, first-time mum

"Be kind to yourself, live by the day and lower your expectations," says first-time mum Jowe Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2020 at 1:21pm, updated 22 April 2020 at 9:54am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Months before giving birth, first-time mother Jowe has planned what the days will be like with her firstborn. She says she imagined they would go out every morning for a walk and meet-up with new mothers and their newborns. But all that has changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Published 19 April 2020 at 1:21pm, updated 22 April 2020 at 9:54am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
"Na-imagine ko kung ano 'yung gagawin namin, mag-wa-walking sa umaga na hindi kailangan na laging nag-a-alco-gel, imi-meet ko 'yung mga mums doon sa mga antenatal groups namin at saka kasama na rin dun 'yung mga joyrides at kung ano ano pang activities sa labas ng bahay," reveals the first-time mother who gave birth to her daughter last March.

The biggest challenge for Jowe who loves the outdoor is being stuck at home all the time. "Ang challenge sa akin ay i-convince ko ang sarili ko na hindi ako puwedeng lumabas lagi at 'yung paghahanap ng mga activities sa loob ng bahay," shares the singer/musician, adding joining online support groups and sharing her journey with other new mothers helped her cope. 

Coronavirus
Jowe E's seven-week old baby Source: Supplied


Although she admits that it's still different when you do face-to-face interactions with other mothers, "virtual, Facebook messenger chat or video chats" can still ease the anxiety that a first-time mum is feeling. 

Jowe says being engaged and staying connected with the online support group sessions really helped her. During those virtual sessions she and other mums get to share their experiences and challenges as a mother. 

"Lalo na double challenge kasi ngayon dahil nga laging nasa bahay. 'Yon i-keep mo yung positive thinking but also yung back up na alam mong meron kang makakausap, may nakakarelate sayo."  

"Be kind to yourself, live by the day and lower your expectations," says Jowe when asked what advise can she give to first-time mums like her on how to cope with the double anxiety of being new mothers amid this health crisis.

ALSO READ

READ MORE

Postnatal depression affected this mother-of-two and she didn't even know it



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom