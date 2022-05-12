How a near-death experience with COVID-19 tested their family's faith

Highlights The first three coronavirus cases in NSW, Australia, were recorded on January 25, 2020.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2020, Australia recorded 28,500 COVID-19 cases, with two ‘waves’ of the outbreak.

Annie Lumbang-Regaliza was one of the first worst cases in March 2020. She remained in the ICU for 87 days.

Looking back: On her death bed

On March 17, 2020, the Regaliza couple was taken to the hospital.





"Few days before they took me to the hospital, I was running out of breath. I was gasping for air. I told my husband, this is no good. It’s like I’m dying. I asked him to take me to the emergency [hospital]," recalls Annie.





"After four hours of waiting at Mt Druitt Hospital and when they checked that my temperature was 42 degrees, they asked the ambulance to take me to Westmead Hospital."





Annie Lumbang-Regaliza being admitted to ICU for more than two months now.having literally 0% lung function on both lungs due to the Coronavirus damage. - h Source: Giorgio Regaliza





The couple believed they caught the virus on the plane when they returned to Sydney from their holiday in the Philippines.





“On our way home to Sydney, several people were coughing on the plane, and they were not wearing any face protection. A week after arriving in Sydney, I started to feel weak."





It was still in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no concrete testing available yet, let alone any cure for the virus.





Many patients were already in the hospital at that time as the virus started to spread in Australia, particularly in Sydney.





Annie's case is considered the among the worst COVID-19 cases at that time.





“Mine was the worst. My lungs [if you look at the X-ray] were affected. So I had to be intubated, and they put me in an induced coma so that I could have artificial oxygen circulating in my body. Otherwise, I’ll die.”





As Annie's condition worsened, she was brought to the intensive care unit (ICU), where only COVID-ward nurses and doctors were allowed to see her; not even her family could visit her at the hospital.





After 87 days, Annie was moved from ICU to the recovery room. In the photo, COVID-ward nurses & staff watched her and cheered her on as slowly walk to her room. Source: Supplied by Annie Regaliza





'The miracle lady'

Annie had been in a coma for several weeks when the doctors spoke to her family and said that "there is nothing we can do for her." Her condition was critical.





"The doctors called us to see [Annie] for the last time."





“You may say things about my wife’s condition, but I still believe that she will get up,” Ogie shares.





During this time, seven machines were attached to Annie's body, including the ECMO machine-the machine that supplies oxygen to the bloodstream. Her lungs were not working well. She was only breathing through the devices. She also underwent kidney dialysis.





In over two months that Annie was in the ICU, doctors had lost hope. But the Regalizas believe they can get through it.





“We are so blessed with so many people from different countries who were praying for her. Every single day we have a Zoom meeting to pray for her.”





“We constantly prayed for her recovery. After several days, we noticed gradual changes. One by one, they removed the devices attached to her,” recounts Ogie.





After 87 days in ICU, Annie has slowly regained strength.





Her recovery continues for theeven after being released from hospital. She has to undergo physical therapy, re-learn to walk and check-ups for the whole of 2020 Source: Annie Lumbang-Regaliza





Thanks to the doctors and nurses

The doctors and nurses at the Westmead Hospital COVID-ward could not believe what they were witnessing - how what they call their "miracle lady" was recovering.





“I was able to walk a little bit using a walker. And with all the staff lined up in the hallway, they see me walk from the ICU to my recovery room,” an emotional Annie shares.





“They were surprised, but I am so grateful to them for they have looked after me during my time in the hospital."





In July 2020, finally, Annie was released from the hospital. She was allowed to go home for her continuous recovery.





It was a long recovery for Annie, but the Regalizas are most thankful for all the hospital staff who have helped her through to her complete recovery.





“When I came home, I had to go through stages of physical therapy. I had to monitor my heart. I remember there was a time when my heart stopped pumping blood. I had six cardiac arrests, and there were times that I stopped breathing.”





Annie's birthday in 2020 after 18 days of being discharged from the hospital. Source: Supplied by Annie Regaliza





Strength of faith

The Regalizas believe that it was not only science that helped Annie recover from coronavirus. Their faith has also worked for them.





"I think it’s not only me fighting [the disease]. I believe the Lord was also with me," says Annie.





For the couple, Annie and Ogie, prayers from all their families and friends have helped them to strengthen their hopes.





Annie's recovery at home has not been easy. She needed help almost all the time. She feels fortunate to have her husband by her side.





"I could not move any of my muscles yet, and I have to take everything slowly.”





Annie continues to watch her diet and keeps her light exercises to regain her strength.





The Regalizas - husband and wife, Annie and Ogie and their sons, Giorgio and Giovan - keeping their faith stronger. Source: Supplied





Although no sign of illness is apparent, Annie continues to see her doctors to ensure she is healthy.





And for those like them who have been tested by illness or any challenges they are going through, Ogie and Annie's advice is never to give up and hold on to your faith.





“After I got sick, our faith in God remains stronger," shares Annie.





"As we share our story, I hope we can give hope to others," ends Ogie Regaliza.









