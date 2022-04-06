How adult correctional system works in Australia?

Listen to the audio





Australia has 115 correctional facilities. These are both privately and government-run. While justice systems across the states and territories are similar, each jurisdiction manages its own facilities.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) collects detailed information on Australia’s adult prison population. William Milne is Director of the ABS National Centre of Crime and Justice Statistics.





Highlights





A large number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are in prison.

Most serious offences, such as terrorism, receive the highest security classification.

Prisoners need support to keep them going inside prison, but also post-release.