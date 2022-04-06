SBS Filipino

How adult correctional system works in Australia?

SBS Filipino

Prisons are the harshest type of correctional facility, not only for those in custody but also for the families left behind.

Prisons are the harshest type of correctional facility, not only for those in custody but also for the families left behind. Source: Getty Images/Andrew Merry

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2022 at 5:44am, updated 7 April 2022 at 7:49am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

In Australia, adults who commit criminal offences are managed by the Australian criminal justice system. The term ‘correctional facility’ describes a place where someone serves their sentence when they are found guilty of a criminal offence. Prisons are the harshest type of correctional facility, not only for those in custody but also for the families left behind.

Published 7 April 2022 at 5:44am, updated 7 April 2022 at 7:49am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
How adult correctional system works in Australia? image

How adult correctional system works in Australia?

SBS Filipino

06/04/202208:10


Advertisement
Australia has 115 correctional facilities. These are both privately and government-run. While justice systems across the states and territories are similar, each jurisdiction manages its own facilities.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) collects detailed information on Australia’s adult prison population. William Milne is Director of the ABS National Centre of Crime and Justice Statistics.

Highlights

  • A large number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are in prison.
  • Most serious offences, such as terrorism, receive the highest security classification.
  • Prisoners need support to keep them going inside prison, but also post-release.
“In June 2021 we had 43,000 prisoners in the adult correction system, and of those just over 15,000 were on remand awaiting trial. Ninety-two per cent are males versus eight per cent females. On average, sentenced prisoners spend three and a half years in prison. And for those on remand awaiting trial it’s 3.4 months.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget