How an innocent bet could go wrong

Published 7 June 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 8:05pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An innocent bet can lead to wrong choices. Australian Filipino Community Services' (AFCS) Gabby Ocampo says 'gambling is an addiction and everyone is vulnerable' but for those who seek help there are services that can extend support and counselling.
Published 7 June 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 8:05pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
National figures show Australians spend about 24 billion dollars on gambling every year.