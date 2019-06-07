SBS Filipino

How an innocent bet could go wrong

Published 7 June 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 8:05pm
An innocent bet can lead to wrong choices. Australian Filipino Community Services' (AFCS) Gabby Ocampo says 'gambling is an addiction and everyone is vulnerable' but for those who seek help there are services that can extend support and counselling.

National figures show Australians spend about 24 billion dollars on gambling every year.

AFCS is working with the 
Ethnic Community Council of Victoria 
(ECCV) in prevention and community awareness programs in addressing the gambling problem.

