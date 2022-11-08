SBS Filipino

How are online money transfers and remittances kept secure?

Mobile money transfer. photo by pexels/christopher-niño

Published 8 November 2022 at 4:27pm, updated an hour ago at 4:38pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
There are frequent incidents of cyberattacks and online fraud therefore, it is critical to follow safety measures while performing an online money transfer.

Highlights
  • E-wallets are an attractive target for fraudsters. Public are advised to always verify payment and recepient information and contact their bank for suspicious transactions.
  • Digital wallets allow users to transfer funds to friends and family residing in different nations. It also stores all the payment information of users in a compact form
  • According to Earl Melivo, Managing Director of WorldRemit. there are several measures that remittance companies and banks use to secure the movement of money on their platforms from the sender to the recipient.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
