How are online money transfers and remittances kept secure?

Highlights
- E-wallets are an attractive target for fraudsters. Public are advised to always verify payment and recepient information and contact their bank for suspicious transactions.
- Digital wallets allow users to transfer funds to friends and family residing in different nations. It also stores all the payment information of users in a compact form
- According to Earl Melivo, Managing Director of WorldRemit. there are several measures that remittance companies and banks use to secure the movement of money on their platforms from the sender to the recipient.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino