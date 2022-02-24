SBS Filipino

How Australia is welcoming international students back

University representatives hold signs as international students arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Monday, December 6, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 24 February 2022 at 12:54pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 10:32am
By Afnan Malik
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Australia has reopened its doors for international students after almost two years of border restrictions.  The government recently announced certain relaxations for the student visa holders after easing of borders to facilitate the return of international students in Australia. 

Highlights
  • The Australian government is temporarily removing the limit on working hours for Student visa holders across all sectors
  • Reduced university fees can encourage international students to choose Australia over other developed countries to pursue their studies.
  • Scholarships can further encourage international students to consider studying in Australia 
How Australia is welcoming international students back

Australia is welcoming students back from around the globe and has announced certain concessions to make Australia a preferred destination for international students.  

In December 2021 Australia reopened its border to fully vaccinated international students and announced a visa fee waiver.   

Nasir Nawaz from ‘The Migration’ is a registered migration agent, he explains the new rules. 

"The pandemic scenario is much different, and it has much to offer because the international students, whoever is arriving in between 19 Jan 22 to 19 March 2022, they are entitled to get a refund for their student visa application."

 

 

