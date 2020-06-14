How blood donation has helped a Sydney-based Filipino in his three major medical surgeries

Sydney-based Rod Dingle lost three litres of blood in his second Nephrectomy surgery where his right kidney was removed. Because of this, he had a blood transfusion.





"One of the pre-discussions I had with my doctors prior to this surgery, was about blodd transfusion in the event that I need it. So sabi ko, yes, I give my consent," shares the Filipino-Australian community leader.





In three major operations, including a heart bypass surgery and kidney removal, Filipino-Australian community leader Rod Dingle had received blood transfusions to successful surpass the surgeries.

Blood donation play an important role in helping save lives of many people undergoing various medical operations, including blood cancer, heart surgeries among many others.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. It is aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood and blood product donations and show gratitude for the life-saving contributions of all blood donors.

"Three years ago I had the same procedure, but this time, tinanggal na 'yung right kidney ko, because they have found some lesions," reveals Rod Dingle about his second kidney operation after doctors found his kidney disease is cancerous.





As a blood transfusion recipient and a survivor of three big operations, Mr. Dingle had witnessed first-hand the life-saving contributions of all blood donors and is very grateful for all their blood donations.





He considers himself a medical wonder and lives everyday raising awareness on health issues.





This World Blood Donor Day, Mr. Dingle honours all blood donors and also raises awareness on the ongoing need for more donors so that more people like himself would be able to continue living.





Rod Dingle with his partner Danushka while in the recovery room. Source: Supplied





It is his third major operation - a heart triple bypass in April 2010 and his first nephrectomy in August 2017 - where blood transfusions were necessary after losing great amount of blood.





In Australia, 29,000 donations are needed every single week to help people with blood cancer alone.





It often takes at least nine people donating blood each month to help just one person undergoing treatment for blood cancer.





Anyone between the age of 18-76 years old, healthy and weigh over 50kg, may be able to give blood. Visit donateblood.com.au to see if you’re eligible to donate..





