How can farmers prevent rural crime?

Farmer Ben Harris

Two years ago Mr Harris had his cattle stolen from the local saleyard. Source: SBS

Published 28 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 4:05pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Australian Farmers are being urged to collaborate with law enforcement to curb rural crimes. New South Wales Police and Crime Stoppers rolled out a state-wide campaign to help give farmers the tools to prevent these crimes from happening in their communities.

