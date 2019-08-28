How can farmers prevent rural crime?

Two years ago Mr Harris had his cattle stolen from the local saleyard. Source: SBS
Australian Farmers are being urged to collaborate with law enforcement to curb rural crimes. New South Wales Police and Crime Stoppers rolled out a state-wide campaign to help give farmers the tools to prevent these crimes from happening in their communities.
