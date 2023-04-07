How can Filipinos abroad observe a meaningful Holy Week?

Key Points Father Romerico Prieto advises Filipinos abroad, especially those who are struggling and experience homesickness, to hold on to their faith.

There are Lenten activities in different parts of the world, and Father Prieto encourages Filipinos to join.

Paalala din niHe also reminded people to carry the significance of the lent not only during Holy Week.yang kahit hindi Semana Santa ay gunitain ang diwa at kabuluhan nito.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Father Romerico Prieto, Parish Priest of Saint Paul The Apostle, explained the importance of Filipino migrants bringing their faith wherever country they live and work.



Father Romerico Prieto, Parish Priest Saint Paul The Apostle Quezon City Philippines