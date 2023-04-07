How can Filipinos abroad observe a meaningful Holy Week?

church 2.jpg

Saint Paul The Apostle Church, Quezon City Philippines

Filipino migrants bring their devotion to the religion anywhere in the world.

Key Points
  • Father Romerico Prieto advises Filipinos abroad, especially those who are struggling and experience homesickness, to hold on to their faith.
  • There are Lenten activities in different parts of the world, and Father Prieto encourages Filipinos to join.
  • He also reminded people to carry the significance of the lent not only during Holy Week.
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Father Romerico Prieto, Parish Priest of Saint Paul The Apostle, explained the importance of Filipino migrants bringing their faith wherever country they live and work.
Father Romerico Prieto.jpg
Father Romerico Prieto, Parish Priest Saint Paul The Apostle Quezon City Philippines
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
SHIRLEY - SEMANA SANTA image

Paano maging makabuluhan ang Semana Santa para sa mga Pinoy abroad?

SBS Filipino

07/04/202304:48
