How can migrants take ‘action’ towards reconciliation?

National Reconciliation Week

Source: Reconciliation Australia

Published 26 May 2021 at 6:50pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:22pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to acknowledge the histories and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and take action to build positive relationships with one another.

Highlights
  • Mohammad Al-Khafaji CEO of the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (Fecca) , urges all migrants to engage with the reconciliation process.
  • Fecca CEO believed that we need to educate ourselves and make sure that we build a strong relationship with Australia’s First Nations People to be called real Australians.
  • FECCA’s Encouraging Engagement Guide is a valuable tool to help migrant and refugee communities engage with NRW and learn about Australian values from a different perspective.
The dates of National Reconciliation Week – 27 May to 3 June – commemorate the 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.

More than a word. Reconciliation takes action is the theme for National Reconciliation Week 2021. It marks 20 years of Reconciliation Australia, the national body for reconciliation. 

"Reconciliation, it’s a journey for all Australians, how we think about the relationship with the First Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, and all Australians, whether you’re a new arrival or whether you’ve been here for a very long time," according to Karen Mundine CEO of Reconciliation Australia.

This year the NRW theme, More than a word. Reconciliation takes action calls for all Australians to take braver and more impactful action, and Karen Mundine says everybody has a role to play.\

