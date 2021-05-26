How can migrants take ‘action’ towards reconciliation?

Highlights Mohammad Al-Khafaji CEO of the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (Fecca) , urges all migrants to engage with the reconciliation process.

Fecca CEO believed that we need to educate ourselves and make sure that we build a strong relationship with Australia’s First Nations People to be called real Australians.

FECCA’s Encouraging Engagement Guide is a valuable tool to help migrant and refugee communities engage with NRW and learn about Australian values from a different perspective.

The dates of National Reconciliation Week – 27 May to 3 June – commemorate the 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.





More than a word. Reconciliation takes action is the theme for National Reconciliation Week 2021. It marks 20 years of Reconciliation Australia, the national body for reconciliation.





"Reconciliation, it’s a journey for all Australians, how we think about the relationship with the First Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, and all Australians, whether you’re a new arrival or whether you’ve been here for a very long time," according to Karen Mundine CEO of Reconciliation Australia.





This year the NRW theme, More than a word. Reconciliation takes action calls for all Australians to take braver and more impactful action, and Karen Mundine says everybody has a role to play.\





