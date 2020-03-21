SBS Filipino

How can you maintain your mental health during this coronavirus pandemic?

A young girl uses a personal computer in Brisbane, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Mental health experts have urged people to limit their time on social media to avoid panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AAP

Published 21 March 2020 at 11:54am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mental health specialists say people should limit media exposure during the coronavirus pandemic. They say feeling confused and fearful is normal given the gravity of the crisis but warn too much information can be a health hazard.

