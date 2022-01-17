SBS Filipino

How COVID supply chain issues are impacting small businesses

SBS Filipino

Silog and Halo-halo that require number of ingredients

Silog and Halo-halo that require number of ingredients Source: Purple Yum Bakery

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2022 at 1:10pm, updated 17 January 2022 at 4:03pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Disruptions in the supply chain are hurting small businesses, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

Published 17 January 2022 at 1:10pm, updated 17 January 2022 at 4:03pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Aside from food supply chain issues, another challenge arise as one of the staff had been identified as a close contact
  • Workers who have been a close contact are now allowed to return to work as long as their rapid antigen test result is negative
  • The federal government has lifted the 40-hour-a-fortnight cap on student visa-holder workers
A cafe in Melbourne has been shouldering the rising costs as the owner, currently handling the operations, is looking for solutions and alternatives to maintain the quality of food and service.

"We always make sure that we maintain our food quality. But at the moment, getting supplies for ingredients is becoming more challenging," shares small business owner Joan Sablan. 

Listen to the podcast here:  

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
How COVID supply chain issues are impacting small businesses image

Filipino-owned café sa Melbourne, ramdam ang kakulangan sa food supply

SBS Filipino

17/01/202208:13


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?