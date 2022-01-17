How COVID supply chain issues are impacting small businesses

Highlights Aside from food supply chain issues, another challenge arise as one of the staff had been identified as a close contact

Workers who have been a close contact are now allowed to return to work as long as their rapid antigen test result is negative

The federal government has lifted the 40-hour-a-fortnight cap on student visa-holder workers

A cafe in Melbourne has been shouldering the rising costs as the owner, currently handling the operations, is looking for solutions and alternatives to maintain the quality of food and service.





"We always make sure that we maintain our food quality. But at the moment, getting supplies for ingredients is becoming more challenging," shares small business owner Joan Sablan.





