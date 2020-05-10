How Filo-Aussies celebrate Mother’s day during lockdown

Married At First Sight star Patty Miller and basketball player/commercial model Michael Catayas spoke to SBS Filipino about their plans for Mother's day celebration.





Although a bit different due to the restrictions, they have thought of creative ways to show love to their mums.











Patty and Mum Ruby Miller

Patty Miller shares that although he hasn't seen his mum since the pandemic, they stay in touch and communicate every day.





"It's been difficult I haven't seen her for two months but she's always constantly messaging me on messenger and I really do miss her."





On Mother's day, he plans to drive down her mum's house and organise a little picnic at the front porch.





"I'm gonna go to mum's house and hopefully we're gonna have a little picnic at the front porch. Just a short one and of course I'll keep the social distancing rules."





Patty Miller with mum Ruby Miller Source: Patty Miller





Michael and Mum Miriam Catayas

Michael Catayas can't help but become emotional during his radio interview with SBS FIlipino when he was asked to give a Mother's day message for his mum.





"Happy Mother's day mum and thank you for bringing Savanah and myself up the way you did. I respect you so much and I love you. I know I'm not very good at saying I love you but I love you Ma."





Although on isolation, they plan to make Mother's day celebration extra fun by doing the things their mum likes.





"My sister and I are actually planning to order ubereats at home and maybe watch netflix or my mum will sing karaoke like she would always do and maybe pull up a couple of Mother's day pranks on her to upload on my Youtube channel."





Michael with mum Miriam and sister Savanah Catayas. Source: Michael Catayas











