How hair and make-up became an artist’s lifeline

"I was almost suicidal back in my teenage years, but hair and makeup transformed my mindset. It allowed me to turn something sad and depressing into something beautiful and glamorous."





In her interview with SBS Filipino , 36-year-old transgender Lexxy Love shares that she struggled with suicidal thoughts during her teenage years, but the world of hair and makeup became her lifeline, enabling her to turn her despair into something positive.





Having moved to Australia at a young age, she holds a deep sense of appreciation for the country, as it has offered abundant opportunities for both her and her family.



She embarked on her journey in hairdressing at the age of 23 and has since excelled, amassing 12 years of experience as a skilled hairstylist and makeup artist, despite the initial challenges she faced.





"It was a struggle since I was three to tell my family about what I wanted to do because I always told them I wanted to be a doctor. I used to steal my sister's doll, lock myself in the room, do their hair, and browse Vogue magazines, saying, 'One day I'll do this too'."



How hair and makeup became an artist’s lifeline



Choosing to be single for healing





"What I've learned is to focus on self-improvement. To ensure my future relationships are healthy and long-lasting, I must heal and become the right person, avoiding the patterns of the past. "





She shares that she would rather focus on her goals so that, regardless of what happens in her next relationship, she can stand on her own.







Establishing her own brand, driven by love





There are so many Filipinos who work so hard, but they don't even have time for hair care. My responsibility is to give back. Each day, I set my intentions to ensure that their new hair enhances their life."





Currently, the artist based in Geelong finds purpose in enhancing the beauty of other's hair to uplift her community.





"When someone sits in my chair, I don't aim to make them look like a celebrity or someone else; my goal is to bring out the best version of themselves."





She mentions that facing rejection from numerous brands served as the inspiration behind launching her own brand.





"If they don't give you a seat at the table, build your own table."





She expresses that the dreams she had since she was young have now become a reality.





"I've named my brand 'Loved' because it's deeply rooted in love. In life, authenticity and genuine intentions are your guiding lights. Every day is unique, but when you consistently strive to do and be better, it can lead to remarkable growth."





'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."



