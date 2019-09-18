How her struggles led to her success

Imelda Argel with husband and son Source: supplied by Imelda Argel
Published 18 September 2019 at 2:30pm, updated 18 September 2019 at 2:37pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Imelda Argel is a retired legal practitioner based in Sydney. She describes her book ‘A Pebble that Floats’ as an account of her stories of survival in her new country. She states her initial struggle with issues of discrimination and non-recognition of overseas qualifications equipped her with a strong determination to become a very successful person.
Published 18 September 2019 at 2:30pm, updated 18 September 2019 at 2:37pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share