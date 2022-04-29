How much Fil-Aussies know about election jargons?

Highlights
- First time voter Joel Ang from Adelaide works for an ad agency with political clients. He has been exposed to the system and terms of Australian elections but admitted that he has a lot to learn.
- Active community leader Melba Marginson from Melbourne has been voting the federal elections since 1992 and she has been well articulated with a lot of election information.
- There are more than 17 million Australians enrolled to vote this upcoming federal election in 21st of May.
