How much Fil-Aussies know about election jargons?

Boxes of information, ready for polling booths are seen at an Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) warehouse in Queanbeyan, near Canberra, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Boxes of information, ready for polling booths are seen at an Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) warehouse in Queanbeyan, near Canberra, Friday, 25/3/2022. Source: AAP

Published 29 April 2022 at 12:55pm
By TJ Correa
Donkey vote, hung parliament, bellwether seat are among the election terminologies used in Australian politics.

Highlights
  • First time voter Joel Ang from Adelaide works for an ad agency with political clients. He has been exposed to the system and terms of Australian elections but admitted that he has a lot to learn.
  • Active community leader Melba Marginson from Melbourne has been voting the federal elections since 1992 and she has been well articulated with a lot of election information.
  • There are more than 17 million Australians enrolled to vote this upcoming federal election in 21st of May.
How much Fil-Aussies know about election jargons? image

Gaano kaalam ng mga Fil-Aussie ang mga election jargon?

29/04/202205:05


