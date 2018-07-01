How one's vulnerability leads to inspiring music

A self-confessed introvert, singer-songwriter Clarissa Mei uses her passion of music to help deal with her low self-esteem and confidence. Her personal vulnerability was in fact an inspiration for one of her released single, "Vulnerable."





"The idea of the song is kinda tackling the issue of vulnerability and how it's kind of taboo to talk about your feelings and it's almost seen in a negative way and seen as a weakness to talk about if you're feeling sad, upset or have depression... I want to tackle the issues of that and kind of make it more normal to talk about your vulnerabilities," describes the music degree holder.





Clarissa Mei started singing at a very young age, and also learnt to play instruments like piano and guitar to name a few. She was part of the One Voice Singing School in Castle Hill, New South Wales during her teen years where through it, she was able to join a month-long talent camp with the Glee Club US in Los Angeles, California in December 2013.





Releasing her own EP this year entitled "Vulnerable," she aims to produce more of her own music to help and inspire people who are feeling low and vulnerable in the same way she is dealing with her personal vulnerabilities.





"Being in the music scene, it kinda help me meet people and kinda learn more about people, how to connect with people, I guess that's what I get from music and just knowing how people are and how they react to music and what music does to people," says the half-Australian and half-Filipino singer-songwriter.















