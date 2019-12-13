How protected are tourists who take a risk?

47 people from New Zealand, United States, Australia, Germany, Britain, China and Malaysia were on the New Zealand volcanic island when it suddenly erupted. Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2019 at 5:00pm, updated 13 December 2019 at 9:28pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the shock of the volcano eruption on White Island in New Zealand continues to reverberate, questions are now being asked about what legal protection framework was in place for tourists.
Published 13 December 2019 at 5:00pm, updated 13 December 2019 at 9:28pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share