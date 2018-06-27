How smartphones changed family relationships

E Cabalquinto PhD looked into the long distance relationships of families in Melbourne and the Philippines Source: Getty Images
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 28 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Smartphones play an important role in the everyday lives of transnational families, Earvin Cabalquinto PhD explains how we rekindle and rediscover relationships while we are apart.
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 28 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Share