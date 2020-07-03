How 'The Beginning of Always' found its ending during the pandemic

During the pandemic she decided to revisit the story where the words came flowing and found her ending.





highlights





The inspiration came from an article the author read about of a young girl's dead body found in the River Seine during the 1880s

The publishing industry has been greatly affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the story will be published. released only in ebook form

Part of the proceeds will be given to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

'We never have control of time, but in writing I have control over time. That is why my stories always return to the past" says Samantha Sotto





