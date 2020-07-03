How 'The Beginning of Always' found its ending during the pandemic

During the pandemic she decided to revisit the story where the words came flowing and found her ending.
- The inspiration came from an article the author read about of a young girl's dead body found in the River Seine during the 1880s
- The publishing industry has been greatly affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the story will be published. released only in ebook form
- Part of the proceeds will be given to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.
'We never have control of time, but in writing I have control over time. That is why my stories always return to the past" says Samantha Sotto
