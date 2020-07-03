How 'The Beginning of Always' found its ending during the pandemic

SBS Filipino

'In the publishing world, it can take 2-3 years before a book is published, with all the uncertainties right now, i decided to publish it on ebook' Sam Sotto Source: Supplied

Published 3 July 2020 at 7:13pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Samantha Sotto has been writing the story for several years but she couldn't find the words to complete it

During the pandemic she decided to revisit the story where the words came flowing and found her ending.

  • The inspiration came from an article the author read about of a young girl's dead body found in the River Seine during the 1880s
  • The publishing industry has been greatly affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the story will be published. released only in ebook form
  • Part of the proceeds will be given to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.
'We never have control of time, but in writing I have control over time. That is why my stories always return to the past" says Samantha Sotto     

