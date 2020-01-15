How the bushfires are affecting Australia's tourism industry

The devastating effects of bushfires have driven away tourists. Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2020 at 3:00pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 3:46pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tourism is one of the growing industries in Australia. But the devastating bushfires have driven away some tourists. Travel agents who rely on tourism as their bread and butter are feeling the pinch and they are urging international visitors not to cancel their holidays.
Published 15 January 2020 at 3:00pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 3:46pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share