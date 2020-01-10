SBS Filipino

How the elderly cope with extreme heat and poor air quality conditions

The hot temperatures and thick smoke surrounding the air continue to be a health risk for some elderly with pre-existing conditions.

The hot temperatures and thick smoke surrounding the air continue to be a health risk for some elderly with pre-existing conditions.

Published 10 January 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 3:33pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Hot temperatures and thick smoke continue to be a health risk for most elderly with pre-existing conditions. Leti Lorenzana and Lorna Ramirez share how they protect their overall health from the extreme heat and poor air quality conditions.

