What is a home care package and how could it benefit seniors?

Highlights
- The home care package by the government is a program supporting the elderly with their personal care and needs.
- There are accredited providers from the website of the Health and Aged care department to help plan and organise tailored packages for an individual.
- Demetria’s son is just nearby her house and looks after her but she is thankful for the home care package giving her more independence.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
related content
How a Senior Citizen survives alone in Australia?