What is a home care package and how could it benefit seniors?

Demetria Reyes from Melbourne lives independently and happy. Credit: Rodrigo Bagon

Published 26 September 2022 at 3:47pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:59pm
By TJ Correa
Demetria lives independently with the help of a home care package for senior citizens but what is it and what are the benefits?

Highlights
  • The home care package by the government is a program supporting the elderly with their personal care and needs.
  • There are accredited providers from the website of the Health and Aged care department to help plan and organise tailored packages for an individual.
  • Demetria’s son is just nearby her house and looks after her but she is thankful for the home care package giving her more independence.
How a Senior Citizen survives alone in Australia?

