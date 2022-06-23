How the new student visa condition affects you if you change courses

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.





According to condition 8204, international students must not change or undertake their course of study, thesis, or research topic without the approval of the Minister.

The new policy will take effect only for those who are studying for Graduate Certificate, Graduate Diploma, Master’s degree or Doctorate studies.

Another Condition 8303 says the visa holder must not become involved in activities disruptive to, or violence threatening harm to, the Australian community or a group within the Australian community.

As the news broke out last April, 22-year-old Meljun Velasquez who is applying for a student visa in Australia had been worried he will not have the option to change his chosen course after a new policy that will take effect in July this year.





He will take up Information Technology from Certificate to Diploma but in the event that he cannot handle the stress, he will eventually shake things up.





“I told myself that maybe all courses will be really hard. I have little knowledge to none about this particular course IT. I’m really open to changing my course if I can't handle the pressure and can’t balance my work.” Meljun said to SBS Filipino.





Meljun Velasquez, Australian Student Visa applicant from Philippines Source: Meljun Velasquez





According to Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez, the migration act of 1958 has been amended for Subclass 500 (Student) visa holders studying, or intending to undertake higher education studies in Australia but he wanted to clear the confusion.





Speaking to SBS Filipino, Mr. Galvez said “According to condition 8204, international students must not change or undertake their course of study, thesis, or research topic without the approval of the Minister. It must be understood that not all international students will be impacted. It will only be those who are studying Graduate Certificate, Graduate Diploma, Master’s degree or Doctorate studies starting July 2, 2022.”





He reaffirmed that students who are studying Bachelor’s and Vocational Courses like Certificate III, Certificate IV, Diploma and Advanced Diploma are not covered.





Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez Source: Edmund Galvez





Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.





