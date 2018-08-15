How these young Ivatans found their 'voices'

A good Samaritan gave Nilo the opportunity to hone his craft and study music. He promised to return to Batanes and share his gift. Today, the BNHS Choir is preparing to compete in the Asia Cantate Festival in Hong Kong this December. They are looking for good Samaritans to assist them with their travel expenses as they have very limited resources .
When Nilo Castilla began auditioning choir members only a handful can carry a tune. It took a few years of determination, hard work and faith before Nilo Castilla and the Batanes National Science High School Choir started singing like angels.
