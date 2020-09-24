How to apply for NBI clearance in Australia

Some Filipinos in Western Australia say they are confused on how to correctly apply for an NBI clearance as shared in a private Facebook group called Pinoy AU Perth.





According the Philippine Consulate, applicants will need to prepare the following: 2 photocopies of their passport's data page, 2 passport size or 2x2 photo and a $45 fee for the application.





They also recommend that before going to their office, applicants should have already booked an appointment to ensure that they have the correct forms.





After their finger print is taken, documents will be then sent to the NBI office in the Philippines and applicants can do this through the help of their family or via a private courier.











The consulate shares that the pandemic has slowed down the process of securing NBI clearance which means they are unable to directly send the documents to their main office in Ermita, Manila.





They recommend applicants to ask a a family member or hire a private courier to send the documents to their office in Manila since Philippine post has ceased receiveing mails and parcels from overseas due to COVID-19.





