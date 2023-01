New research reveals the pressure to look good leads a quarter of all women to undergo a cosmetic procedure, with one in five undergoing invasive treatments. In fact, two-thirds of women admit that the overwhelming source of this pressure comes from their own high expectations.





“Beauty should not come at the expense of your self-worth, a woman should treat herself with love, kindness and accept that she doesn't have to be 100% perfect,” says Clinical Psychologist Dr Zac Elizabeth Buchanan.