SBS Filipino

How to enjoy summer with your grandkids?

SBS Filipino

summer time

At the beach Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With a bit of planning, spending time with the grandkids these holidays can be a lot of fun.

Published 16 December 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Whether youre into arts and culture, the outdoors or prefer staying at home, theres plenty of ways to keep the little ones entertained this summer.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul