How to enjoy summer with your grandkids?

Whether youre into arts and culture, the outdoors or prefer staying at home, theres plenty of ways to keep the little ones entertained this summer.
At the beach Source: Getty Images
Published 16 December 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With a bit of planning, spending time with the grandkids these holidays can be a lot of fun.
Published 16 December 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share