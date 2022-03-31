SBS Filipino

How to enrol to vote: Australian federal election

Voters complete their ballot forms Source: Getty Images/Steve Bell

Published 1 April 2022 at 12:08am, updated 1 April 2022 at 10:39am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
With the federal election due to take place before the end of May, there are steps you must take before casting your vote for the first time. Many resources are available to help you enrol to vote and to have your say in shaping our nation.

How to enrol to vote: Australian federal election

The federal election is an opportunity to have your say by voting to elect Australia’s government. This happens approximately every three years.

Although voting is compulsory for most Australians, you must first check your eligibility.

Evan Ekin-Smyth is the Spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission or AEC.

Highlights

  • Australian passport, driver’s licence, or citizenship certificate are important documents used to enrol as voters.
  • If you are not sure whether you are already on the electoral roll, you can find out at aec.gov.au/check or phone 13 23 26 for non-English o limited English speakers Telephone Interpreter Service is being made available.
  • Failure to vote does result in a fine.
“Anybody who is an Australian citizen and is over the age of 18 is eligible to enrol and vote, but you’ve got to be enrolled if you want to vote. So, once the election is announced there will be a deadline to make sure that you get enrolled, and that you’re enrolled at your correct address.”

