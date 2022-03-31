How to enrol to vote: Australian federal election

Listen to the audio





The federal election is an opportunity to have your say by voting to elect Australia’s government. This happens approximately every three years.





Although voting is compulsory for most Australians, you must first check your eligibility.





Evan Ekin-Smyth is the Spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission or AEC.





Highlights





Australian passport, driver’s licence, or citizenship certificate are important documents used to enrol as voters.

If you are not sure whether you are already on the electoral roll, you can find out at aec.gov.au/check or phone 13 23 26 for non-English o limited English speakers Telephone Interpreter Service is being made available.

Failure to vote does result in a fine.