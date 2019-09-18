How to get a divorce in Australia?

Two separate wedding rings next to the word "divorce". The concept of divorce, parting, infidelity . Selective focus. Source: Getty Images
Research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies shows that people in their mid to late 20s are the most likely to divorce followed by couples in their late 40s and those who get divorced have usually been married nine years or less.
