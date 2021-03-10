How to get a post-study work visa

Sydney-based migration agent Alice Wang explains, "The post-study work visa is for overseas students who have applied for their first student visa in Australia on or after 1 November 2011. And when they finish or complete at least a bachelor and higher degree level of studies in Australia, they are able to apply for the 485 visas within the six months of completing their studies in Australia.





Highlights





Another important change is making a second post-study work visa available for those 485 visa holders who lived and studied in regional Australia

Qualified for second 485 visa need have completed their studies in a regional institution, and lived for at least two years in a regional area immediately before applying for their second post-study work visa

Regional Australia includes all of Australia except Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane







