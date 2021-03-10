How to get a post-study work visa

Sydney-based migration agent Alice Wang explains, "The post-study work visa is for overseas students who have applied for their first student visa in Australia on or after 1 November 2011. And when they finish or complete at least a bachelor and higher degree level of studies in Australia, they are able to apply for the 485 visas within the six months of completing their studies in Australia.
Highlights
- Another important change is making a second post-study work visa available for those 485 visa holders who lived and studied in regional Australia
- Qualified for second 485 visa need have completed their studies in a regional institution, and lived for at least two years in a regional area immediately before applying for their second post-study work visa
- Regional Australia includes all of Australia except Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane