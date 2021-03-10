SBS Filipino

How to get a post-study work visa

International student, Immigration, Graduate Visa, Temporary resident, Permanent Resident

Published 10 March 2021 at 2:35pm, updated 14 February 2022 at 12:11pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
The federal government has made changes to the temporary graduate 485 visa, offering longer stay periods for international students living and studying in regional Australia. Under COVID-19 concessions, application requirements have also been relaxed.

Sydney-based migration agent Alice Wang explains, "The post-study work visa is for overseas students who have applied for their first student visa in Australia on or after 1 November 2011. And when they finish or complete at least a bachelor and higher degree level of studies in Australia, they are able to apply for the 485 visas within the six months of completing their studies in Australia.

  • Another important change is making a second post-study work visa available for those 485 visa holders who lived and studied in regional Australia
  •  Qualified for second 485 visa need have completed their studies in a regional institution, and lived for at least two years in a regional area immediately before applying for their second post-study work visa
  • Regional Australia includes all of Australia except Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane
 

