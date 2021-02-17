How to handle pandemic debt

Highlights Keeping the communication channels open with your financial institution is the best way towards alienating your debt.

Prioritise repaying debts tied to your assets and the ones with the highest interest rate.

Around 850 financial counsellors nationwide offer free, confidential and legal support and their help is available in languages other than English.

If your debt is getting out of control, free and confidential financial counselling services can help you assess your situation and provide you with a manageable repayment plan.











Advertisement













ALSO READ/LISTEN TO









