SBS Filipino

How to handle pandemic debt

SBS Filipino

debt crisis

Source: Getty Images/10, 000 Hours

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2021 at 2:33am, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:51pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Australians are trapped in a vicious cycle of increasing debts while relying on multiple personal loans to cover their household bills and living costs.

Published 18 February 2021 at 2:33am, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:51pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Keeping the communication channels open with your financial institution is the best way towards alienating your debt.
  • Prioritise repaying debts tied to your assets and the ones with the highest interest rate.
  • Around 850 financial counsellors nationwide offer free, confidential and legal support and their help is available in languages other than English.
If your debt is getting out of control, free and confidential financial counselling services can help you assess your situation and provide you with a manageable repayment plan.

 

Advertisement
 

 

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO

READ MORE

What happens to your bank loan during the pandemic?

Money advice and survival tips for turbulent times



Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?