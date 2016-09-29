SBS Filipino

How to handle the drug addiction of your child?

SBS Filipino

SBS

SBS Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2016 at 3:21pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A family was having dinner one night, when the daughter declared to her parents that she is a drug addict. She said, " I have been smoking marijuana for a while. and tried cocaine last month." Image: Teen-agers smoking marijuana (Getty Images/KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

Published 29 September 2016 at 3:21pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
How should the father react to this?

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January