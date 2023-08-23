How to manage your child's screen time

KEY POINTS
- Research from the University of New South Wales suggests 73 per cent of parents think it's harder to control their child’s digital habits since getting their own screen-based device.
- Mutya Guilas, a mother of two from Donybrook, Melbourne shares implementing screen time limits at home is a challenge, but she urges parents to persevere.
- A distinct line of research shows that outdoor time in environments is associated with reductions in physical and psychological stress, improved emotional regulation for children.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
